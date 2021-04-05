Home > Smartphone comparison > A74 5G vs Oppo A54 – which one to choose?

Oppo A74 5G vs Oppo A54

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo A74 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G) that was released on April 5, 2021, against the Oppo A54, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P35. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A74 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 51% higher pixel density (405 vs 269 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480 5G
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (567 against 496 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
A74 5G
vs
Oppo A54

Display

Type LTPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.51 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.8% 82.6%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM 2404 Hz -
Response time 28.6 ms -
Contrast 1663:1 -
Max. Brightness
A74 5G +14%
567 nits
Oppo A54
496 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
A74 5G +1%
83.8%
Oppo A54
82.6%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A74 5G and Oppo A54 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G Mediatek Helio P35
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2350 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~46 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
A74 5G +168%
467
Oppo A54
174
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
A74 5G +63%
1617
Oppo A54
991
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
A74 5G
n/a
Oppo A54
99884
AnTuTu Rating (106th and 157th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM ColorOS 11.1 ColorOS 7.2
OS size 17.6 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes
Full charging time 2:00 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4368 x 2912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes -
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 15 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono -
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
A74 5G
90.4 dB
Oppo A54
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced April 2021 March 2021
Release date April 2021 April 2021
Launch price ~ 371 USD ~ 163 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo A74 5G is definitely a better buy.

