Oppo A74 5G vs Oppo A55 VS Oppo A74 5G Oppo A55 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo A74 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G) that was released on April 5, 2021, against the Oppo A55, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo A74 5G Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

50% higher pixel density (405 vs 270 PPI)

Supports 18W fast charging

Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (567 against 480 nits)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Reasons to consider the Oppo A55 Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 521 and 472 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Oppo A74 5G Price Oppo A55 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type LTPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 405 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.8% 82.2% Display features - DCI-P3 - Display tests RGB color space 99.9% - PWM 2404 Hz - Response time 28.6 ms - Contrast 1663:1 - Max. Brightness A74 5G +18% 567 nits Oppo A55 480 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver Black, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio A74 5G +2% 83.8% Oppo A55 82.2%

Performance Tests of Oppo A74 5G and Oppo A55 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G MediaTek Dimensity 700 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G57 MC2 GPU clock 650 MHz 950 MHz FLOPS ~468 GFLOPS ~243 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) A74 5G 472 Oppo A55 +10% 521 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) A74 5G 1620 Oppo A55 +5% 1693 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 A74 5G +9% 314447 Oppo A55 287646 CPU 98673 - GPU 83510 - Memory 55810 - UX 78121 - Total score 314447 287646 3DMark Wild Life Performance A74 5G 976 Oppo A55 +14% 1109 Stability 99% - Graphics test 5 FPS 6 FPS Graphics score 976 1109 PCMark 3.0 score 7169 6622 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM ColorOS 11.1 ColorOS 11.1 OS size 17.6 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 10 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) No Full charging time 2:00 hr 3:20 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4368 x 2912 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 119° - Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3872 x 2592 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 15 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness A74 5G 90.4 dB Oppo A55 n/a

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced April 2021 January 2021 Release date April 2021 January 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Oppo A74 5G. It has a better display, battery life, camera, and sound.