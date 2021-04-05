Home > Smartphone comparison > A74 5G vs A55 4G – which one to choose?

Oppo A74 5G vs A55 4G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo A74 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G) that was released on April 5, 2021, against the Oppo A55 4G, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A74 5G
  • 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (314K versus 118K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 51% higher pixel density (405 vs 269 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480 5G
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (567 against 480 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 2.7x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 472 and 175 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo A55 4G
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • The phone is 6-months newer
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
A74 5G
73
A55 4G
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
A74 5G
46
A55 4G
22
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
A74 5G
83
A55 4G
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
A74 5G
61
A55 4G
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
A74 5G
78
A55 4G
72
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
A74 5G
65
A55 4G
57

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
A74 5G
vs
A55 4G

Display

Type LTPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.51 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.8% 82.6%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM 2404 Hz -
Response time 28.6 ms -
Contrast 1663:1 -
Max. Brightness
A74 5G +18%
567 nits
A55 4G
480 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 193 gramm (6.81 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
A74 5G +1%
83.8%
A55 4G
82.6%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A74 5G and Oppo A55 4G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G MediaTek Helio G35
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~468 GFLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1600 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
A74 5G +170%
472
A55 4G
175
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
A74 5G +139%
1620
A55 4G
678
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
A74 5G +166%
314447
A55 4G
118253
CPU 98673 34706
GPU 83510 17592
Memory 55810 27647
UX 78121 38341
Total score 314447 118253
3DMark Wild Life Performance
A74 5G
976
A55 4G
n/a
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 5 FPS -
Graphics score 976 -
PCMark 3.0 score 7169 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM ColorOS 11.1 ColorOS 11.1
OS size 17.6 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:29 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8160 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
A74 5G
90.4 dB
A55 4G
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced April 2021 October 2021
Release date April 2021 October 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo A74 5G is definitely a better buy.

