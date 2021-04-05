Oppo A74 5G vs A55 4G VS Oppo A74 5G Oppo A55 4G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo A74 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G) that was released on April 5, 2021, against the Oppo A55 4G, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo A74 5G 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (314K versus 118K)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

51% higher pixel density (405 vs 269 PPI)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480 5G

Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (567 against 480 nits)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

2.7x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 472 and 175 points Reasons to consider the Oppo A55 4G Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)

The phone is 6-months newer

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type LTPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.51 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 405 ppi 269 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.8% 82.6% Display features - DCI-P3 - Display tests RGB color space 99.9% - PWM 2404 Hz - Response time 28.6 ms - Contrast 1663:1 - Max. Brightness A74 5G +18% 567 nits A55 4G 480 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 193 gramm (6.81 oz) Waterproof No IPX4 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio A74 5G +1% 83.8% A55 4G 82.6%

Performance Tests of Oppo A74 5G and Oppo A55 4G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G MediaTek Helio G35 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 650 MHz 680 MHz FLOPS ~468 GFLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1600 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) A74 5G +170% 472 A55 4G 175 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) A74 5G +139% 1620 A55 4G 678 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 A74 5G +166% 314447 A55 4G 118253 CPU 98673 34706 GPU 83510 17592 Memory 55810 27647 UX 78121 38341 Total score 314447 118253 3DMark Wild Life Performance A74 5G 976 A55 4G n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 5 FPS - Graphics score 976 - PCMark 3.0 score 7169 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM ColorOS 11.1 ColorOS 11.1 OS size 17.6 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes (50% in 60 min) Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:29 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8160 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 119° - Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 15 7 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness A74 5G 90.4 dB A55 4G n/a

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced April 2021 October 2021 Release date April 2021 October 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo A74 5G is definitely a better buy.