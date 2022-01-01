Oppo A74 vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo A74 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on April 5, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo A74
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Fingerprint scanner
- Comes with 648 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4352 mAh
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus NVMe
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
- Weighs 65 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
- 4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (792K versus 196K)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Delivers 71% higher maximum brightness (1046 against 610 nits)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Optical image stabilization
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Oppo
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A15 Bionic
- Stereo speakers
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.43 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1284 x 2778 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.4%
|87.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|100%
|99.9%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|238 Hz
|Response time
|4.4 ms
|8.5 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
|160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
|Width
|73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
|78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|240 gramm (8.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX4
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|1200 MHz
|FLOPS
|~272 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1804 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
304
iPhone 13 Pro Max +472%
1740
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1394
iPhone 13 Pro Max +237%
4691
|CPU
|67796
|213823
|GPU
|33127
|317561
|Memory
|45751
|126792
|UX
|51171
|136444
|Total score
|196981
|792227
|Stability
|-
|81%
|Graphics test
|-
|57 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|9552
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
|ROM
|ColorOS 11.1
|15.4
|OS size
|-
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4352 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (54% in 30 min)
|Yes (42% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|1:46 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|14:55 hr
|Watching video
|-
|20:14 hr
|Gaming
|-
|07:42 hr
|Standby
|-
|140 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.66", Sony IMX703 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Monochrome lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- Pixel size: 1 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4624 x 3468
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|27 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|13
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2021
|September 2021
|Release date
|April 2021
|September 2021
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.98 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.
