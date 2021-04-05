Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo A74 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on April 5, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 9X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.