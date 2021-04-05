Home > Smartphone comparison > Oppo A74 vs Nova 5T – which one to choose?

Oppo A74 vs Huawei Nova 5T

Оппо А74
VS
Хуавей Нова 5Т
Oppo A74
Huawei Nova 5T

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo A74 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on April 5, 2021, against the Huawei Nova 5T, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A74
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Comes with 1250 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3750 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (617 against 519 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 5T
  • 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (478K versus 190K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 2.3x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 694 and 307 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Oppo A74
vs
Nova 5T

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% 84.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.9%
PWM 240 Hz Not detected
Response time 4.4 ms 36.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1344:1
Max. Brightness
Oppo A74 +19%
617 nits
Nova 5T
519 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.3 mm (6.31 inches) 154.3 mm (6.07 inches)
Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Oppo A74
84.4%
Nova 5T
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A74 and Huawei Nova 5T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 600 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1804 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Oppo A74
307
Nova 5T +126%
694
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Oppo A74
1409
Nova 5T +79%
2523
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Oppo A74
190150
Nova 5T +152%
478334
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM ColorOS 11.1 EMUI 10.1
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 33 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (54% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 117°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4624 x 3468 6912 x 4624
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Oppo A74 +11%
89.7 dB
Nova 5T
81.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2021 August 2019
Release date April 2021 November 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 325 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Nova 5T. But if the display, battery life, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo A74.

