Oppo A74 vs Huawei Nova 8i

Оппо А74
VS
Хуавей Нова 8i
Oppo A74
Huawei Nova 8i

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo A74 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on April 5, 2021, against the Huawei Nova 8i, which is powered by the same chip and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A74
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (610 against 497 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 15 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 8i
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 5% more screen real estate
  • 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 329 and 304 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Oppo A74
vs
Nova 8i

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% 89.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 100% -
PWM 240 Hz -
Response time 4.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Oppo A74 +23%
610 nits
Nova 8i
497 nits

Design and build

Height 160.3 mm (6.31 inches) 161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Oppo A74
84.4%
Nova 8i +6%
89.4%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A74 and Huawei Nova 8i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 610
GPU clock 600 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1804 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Oppo A74
304
Nova 8i +8%
329
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Oppo A74 +4%
1394
Nova 8i
1339
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Oppo A74 +2%
196981
Nova 8i
193909
CPU 67796 62616
GPU 33127 39860
Memory 45751 43274
UX 51171 49023
Total score 196981 193909
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Oppo A74
n/a
Nova 8i
373
PCMark 3.0 score - 5376
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM ColorOS 11.1 EMUI 11

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 33 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (54% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 19 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4624 x 3468 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Oppo A74
89.7 dB
Nova 8i
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2021 July 2021
Release date April 2021 July 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo A74. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Nova 8i.

