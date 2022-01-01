Oppo A74 vs Huawei Nova 8i
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo A74 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on April 5, 2021, against the Huawei Nova 8i, which is powered by the same chip and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo A74
- Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
- Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (610 against 497 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Weighs 15 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 8i
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Thinner bezels – 5% more screen real estate
- 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 329 and 304 points
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.43 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2376 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|391 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.4%
|89.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|100%
|-
|PWM
|240 Hz
|-
|Response time
|4.4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
|161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
|Width
|73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX4
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~272 GFLOPS
|~272 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1804 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
|CPU
|67796
|62616
|GPU
|33127
|39860
|Memory
|45751
|43274
|UX
|51171
|49023
|Total score
|196981
|193909
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|5376
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10
|ROM
|ColorOS 11.1
|EMUI 11
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4300 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (54% in 30 min)
|Yes (60% in 19 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|0:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Monochrome lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4624 x 3468
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|27 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|13
|13
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2021
|July 2021
|Release date
|April 2021
|July 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo A74. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Nova 8i.
