Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.56-inch Oppo A76 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on February 17, 2022, against the Oppo A53, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.