Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.56-inch Oppo A76 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on February 17, 2022, against the Oppo A73, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.