Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.56-inch Oppo A76 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on February 17, 2022, against the Oppo A74 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A76
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
Reasons to consider the Oppo A74 5G
  • 51% higher pixel density (405 vs 269 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (317K versus 267K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 478 and 386 points
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Oppo A76
vs
A74 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD LTPS LCD
Size 6.56 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 480 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.1% 83.8%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 94.6% 99.9%
PWM Not detected 2404 Hz
Response time 33 ms 28.6 ms
Contrast 1138:1 1663:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Oppo A76
562 nits
A74 5G +2%
576 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Oppo A76
83.1%
A74 5G +1%
83.8%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A76 and Oppo A74 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 619
GPU clock 1114 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS - ~468 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Oppo A76
386
A74 5G +24%
478
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Oppo A76 +3%
1690
A74 5G
1636
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Oppo A76
267297
A74 5G +19%
317636
CPU 84900 98673
GPU 48305 83510
Memory 65240 55810
UX 68226 78121
Total score 267297 317636
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Oppo A76
448
A74 5G +118%
976
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 2 FPS 5 FPS
Graphics score 448 976
PCMark 3.0 score 6889 7165
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM ColorOS 11.1 ColorOS 11.1
OS size 23 GB 17.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 27 min) Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 1:16 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution - 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 15
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Oppo A76
82.9 dB
A74 5G +9%
90.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2022 April 2021
Release date February 2022 April 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Oppo A74 5G. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Oppo A76.

