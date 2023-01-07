Home > Smartphone comparison > Oppo A78 vs A74 5G – which one to choose?

Oppo A78 vs A74 5G

Оппо А78
VS
Оппо А74 5G
Oppo A78
Oppo A74 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.56-inch Oppo A78 (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on January 7, 2023, against the Oppo A74 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A78
  • Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • 22% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 582 and 478 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo A74 5G
  • 51% higher pixel density (405 vs 269 PPI)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Oppo A78
vs
A74 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD LTPS LCD
Size 6.56 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 480 nits 480 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84% 83.8%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 2404 Hz
Response time - 28.6 ms
Contrast - 1663:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Oppo A78
n/a
A74 5G
576 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.8 mm (6.45 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 188 g (6.63 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz)
Waterproof IP54 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Purple Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Oppo A78
84%
A74 5G
83.8%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A78 and Oppo A74 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 619
GPU clock 950 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~468 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Oppo A78 +22%
582
A74 5G
478
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Oppo A78 +10%
1803
A74 5G
1636
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Oppo A78 +9%
347205
A74 5G
317636
CPU 96464 98673
GPU 84308 83510
Memory 78579 55810
UX 84806 78121
Total score 347205 317636
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Oppo A78
n/a
A74 5G
976
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 5 FPS
Graphics score - 976
PCMark 3.0 score - 7165
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM ColorOS 13 ColorOS 11.1
OS size - 17.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (52% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution - 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 15
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Oppo A78
n/a
A74 5G
90.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2023 April 2021
Release date January 2023 April 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo A78. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Oppo A74 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Oppo A78 and Vivo T1 5G
2. Oppo A78 and F21 Pro
3. Oppo A78 and Reno 8
4. Oppo A78 and Realme 10 Pro
5. Oppo A74 5G and Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
6. Oppo A74 5G and Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
7. Oppo A74 5G and A94 5G
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish