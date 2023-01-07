Oppo A78 vs A74 5G VS Oppo A78 Oppo A74 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.56-inch Oppo A78 (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on January 7, 2023, against the Oppo A74 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo A78 Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP54 classification) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB

Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11 Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1 22% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 582 and 478 points Reasons to consider the Oppo A74 5G 51% higher pixel density (405 vs 269 PPI)

51% higher pixel density (405 vs 269 PPI) Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD LTPS LCD Size 6.56 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 269 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 480 nits 480 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84% 83.8% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 99.9% PWM - 2404 Hz Response time - 28.6 ms Contrast - 1663:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Oppo A78 n/a A74 5G 576 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.8 mm (6.45 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 188 g (6.63 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz) Waterproof IP54 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Purple Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Oppo A78 84% A74 5G 83.8%

Performance Tests of Oppo A78 and Oppo A74 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 619 GPU clock 950 MHz 650 MHz FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~468 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Oppo A78 +22% 582 A74 5G 478 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Oppo A78 +10% 1803 A74 5G 1636 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Oppo A78 +9% 347205 A74 5G 317636 CPU 96464 98673 GPU 84308 83510 Memory 78579 55810 UX 84806 78121 Total score 347205 317636 3DMark Wild Life Performance Oppo A78 n/a A74 5G 976 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 5 FPS Graphics score - 976 PCMark 3.0 score - 7165 Sources: 3DMark [3] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM ColorOS 13 ColorOS 11.1 OS size - 17.6 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (52% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 50 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 2:00 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution - 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 119° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length 27 mm 26 mm Sensor type - CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 15 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - No Speakers test Max. loudness Oppo A78 n/a A74 5G 90.4 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2023 April 2021 Release date January 2023 April 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, software, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo A78. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Oppo A74 5G.