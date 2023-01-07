Oppo A78 vs Oppo A76 VS Oppo A78 Oppo A76 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.56-inch Oppo A78 (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on January 7, 2023, against the Oppo A76, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo A78 Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP54 classification) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) The phone is 11-months newer

The phone is 11-months newer 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (347K versus 267K)

30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (347K versus 267K) Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11 51% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 582 and 386 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.56 inches 6.56 inches Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 269 ppi 269 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 480 nits 500 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84% 83.1% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 94.6% PWM - Not detected Response time - 33 ms Contrast - 1138:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Oppo A78 n/a Oppo A76 562 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.8 mm (6.45 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 188 g (6.63 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz) Waterproof IP54 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Purple Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Oppo A78 +1% 84% Oppo A76 83.1%

Performance Tests of Oppo A78 and Oppo A76 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 610 GPU clock 950 MHz 1114 MHz FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Oppo A78 +51% 582 Oppo A76 386 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Oppo A78 +7% 1803 Oppo A76 1690 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Oppo A78 +30% 347205 Oppo A76 267297 CPU 96464 84900 GPU 84308 48305 Memory 78579 65240 UX 84806 68226 Total score 347205 267297 3DMark Wild Life Performance Oppo A78 n/a Oppo A76 448 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 2 FPS Graphics score - 448 PCMark 3.0 score - 6889 Sources: 3DMark [3] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM ColorOS 13 ColorOS 11.1 OS size - 23 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (52% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 27 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:16 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length 27 mm - Sensor type - CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Speakers test Max. loudness Oppo A78 n/a Oppo A76 82.9 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2023 February 2022 Release date January 2023 February 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo A78 is definitely a better buy.