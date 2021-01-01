Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo A8 (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on December 22, 2019, against the Oppo A3s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.