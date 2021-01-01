Home > Smartphone comparison > Oppo A8 vs Oppo A3s – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo A8 (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on December 22, 2019, against the Oppo A3s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A8
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8.1
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Oppo A3s
  • 51% higher pixel density (409 vs 270 PPI)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Oppo A8
vs
Oppo A3s

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 82.4% 81.2%
Max. Brightness
Oppo A8
477 nits
Oppo A3s +4%
494 nits

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen to body ratio
Oppo A8 +1%
82.4%
Oppo A3s
81.2%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A8 and Oppo A3s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 506
GPU clock 680 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 16 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Oppo A8
170
Oppo A3s
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Oppo A8
969
Oppo A3s
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Oppo A8 +35%
84833
Oppo A3s
62989

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 8.1
ROM ColorOS 6.1 ColorOS 5.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4230 mAh 4230 mAh
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 3:15 hr 3:15 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 Exmor RS (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3840 x 2160 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size - 1.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced December 2019 July 2018
Release date March 2020 August 2018
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 162 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo A8 is definitely a better buy.

