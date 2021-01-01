Oppo A9 (2020) vs Apple iPhone 11
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo A9 (2020) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on September 10, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo A9 (2020)
- Comes with 1890 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3110 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 3.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (513K versus 168K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (639 against 477 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Oppo
- More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A13 Bionic
- 21% higher pixel density (326 vs 270 PPI)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|828 x 1792 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|82.5%
|79%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|99.8%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|24.8 ms
|Contrast
|-
|999:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Blue, Purple
|White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|~736 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|ROM
|ColorOS 7
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3110 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 40 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Monochrome lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5024 x 3221
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|-
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2019
|September 2019
|Release date
|September 2019
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|~ 750 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.95 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 is definitely a better buy.
