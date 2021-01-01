Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo A9 (2020) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on September 10, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.