Oppo A9 (2020) vs Huawei Honor 50

Оппо А9 (2020)
VS
Хуавей Хонор 50
Oppo A9 (2020)
Huawei Honor 50

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo A9 (2020) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on September 10, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A9 (2020)
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50
  • 2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (508K versus 174K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 45% higher pixel density (392 vs 270 PPI)
  • Delivers 56% higher maximum brightness (745 against 479 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G 5G
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Thinner bezels – 7.2% more screen real estate
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
A9 (2020)
vs
Honor 50

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.5% 89.7%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
A9 (2020)
479 nits
Honor 50 +56%
745 nits

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Blue, Purple White, Black, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
A9 (2020)
82.5%
Honor 50 +9%
89.7%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A9 (2020) and Huawei Honor 50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 600 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
A9 (2020)
311
Honor 50 +152%
785
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
A9 (2020)
1409
Honor 50 +109%
2941
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
A9 (2020)
174611
Honor 50 +191%
508174
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM ColorOS 7 Magic UI 4.2

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 18 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 40 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr 0:54 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
A9 (2020)
n/a
Honor 50
15:56 hr
Watching videos (Player)
A9 (2020)
n/a
Honor 50
18:55 hr
Talk (3G)
A9 (2020)
n/a
Honor 50
34:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 12032 x 9024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5024 x 3221 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.14"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version - 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2019 June 2021
Release date September 2019 June 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 50 is definitely a better buy.

