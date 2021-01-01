Home > Smartphone comparison > A9 (2020) vs P30 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo A9 (2020) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on September 10, 2019, against the Huawei P30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A9 (2020)
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (387K versus 168K)
  • 47% higher pixel density (398 vs 270 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
  • Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (593 against 477 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.39% more screen real estate
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
A9 (2020)
vs
P30 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.47 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 82.5% 88.89%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99%
PWM - 231 Hz
Response time - 3.6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
A9 (2020)
477 nits
P30 Pro +24%
593 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 158 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Blue, Purple White, Black, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
A9 (2020)
82.5%
P30 Pro +8%
88.89%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A9 (2020) and Huawei P30 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 600 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 8 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
A9 (2020)
308
P30 Pro +116%
665
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
A9 (2020)
1397
P30 Pro +64%
2298
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
A9 (2020)
168405
P30 Pro +130%
387890
AnTuTu Android Rating (298th and 96th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM ColorOS 7 EMUI 10
OS size - 13.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 18 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 40 min) Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
A9 (2020)
n/a
P30 Pro
14:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
A9 (2020)
n/a
P30 Pro
20:16 hr
Talk (3G)
A9 (2020)
n/a
P30 Pro
27:39 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 7360 x 4912
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei P30 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5024 x 3221 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 29 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
A9 (2020)
n/a
P30 Pro
119
Video quality
Generic camera score
A9 (2020)
n/a
P30 Pro
112

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version - 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
A9 (2020)
n/a
P30 Pro
86.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2019 March 2019
Release date September 2019 May 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) - 0.154 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.63 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P30 Pro is definitely a better buy.

