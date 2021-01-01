Home > Smartphone comparison > A9 (2020) vs Note 10 Pro – which one to choose?

Oppo A9 (2020) vs Infinix Note 10 Pro

Оппо А9 (2020)
VS
Инфиникс Ноут 10 Про
Oppo A9 (2020)
Infinix Note 10 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo A9 (2020) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on September 10, 2019, against the Infinix Note 10 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A9 (2020)
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (472 against 416 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 43% higher pixel density (387 vs 270 PPI)
  • Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • 41% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 435 and 309 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
A9 (2020)
vs
Note 10 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.95 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.5% 84.8%
Display tests
Response time - 20.6 ms
Contrast - 2155:1
Max. Brightness
A9 (2020) +13%
472 nits
Note 10 Pro
416 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 172.8 mm (6.8 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 78.3 mm (3.08 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Purple Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
A9 (2020)
82.5%
Note 10 Pro +3%
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A9 (2020) and Infinix Note 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 600 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
A9 (2020)
309
Note 10 Pro +41%
435
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
A9 (2020) +25%
1410
Note 10 Pro
1129
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
A9 (2020)
144303
Note 10 Pro
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
A9 (2020)
150627
Note 10 Pro
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM ColorOS 7 XOS 7.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 40 min) Yes (81% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr 1:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 6912 x 9216
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5024 x 3221 3456 x 4608
Aperture f/2.0 -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version - 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
A9 (2020)
n/a
Note 10 Pro
85.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2019 May 2021
Release date September 2019 June 2021
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 225 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Note 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.

