Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo A9 (2020) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on September 10, 2019, against the Oppo A5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.