Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Oppo A9 (with MediaTek Helio P70) that was released on April 25, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A9
  • Has a 0.69 inch larger screen size
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Comes with 620 mAh larger battery capacity: 4020 vs 3400 mAh
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (183K versus 159K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Thinner bezels – 5% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 1-year newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 22.5W fast charging
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Oppo A9
vs
Honor 10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.9:9
PPI 395 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 79.9%
Display tests
PWM - Not detected
Contrast - 1423:1
Max. Brightness
Oppo A9
474 nits
Honor 10 +5%
499 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162 mm (6.38 inches) 149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 153 gramm (5.4 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Green, Purple White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Oppo A9 +6%
84.9%
Honor 10
79.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A9 and Huawei Honor 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P70 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2100 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 900 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~78.8 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Oppo A9
302
Honor 10 +15%
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Oppo A9
1449
Honor 10 +4%
1510
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Oppo A9
135236
Honor 10 +55%
209874
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Oppo A9 +15%
183753
Honor 10
159477
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM ColorOS 6 EMUI 9.1
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4020 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 10 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Oppo A9
n/a
Honor 10
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Oppo A9
n/a
Honor 10
11:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Oppo A9
n/a
Honor 10
21:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 18
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Oppo A9
n/a
Honor 10
84.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2019 April 2018
Release date April 2019 April 2018
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) - 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Huawei Honor 10. It has a better performance, software, battery life, and connectivity.

