Oppo A9 vs Huawei Honor 10
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Oppo A9 (with MediaTek Helio P70) that was released on April 25, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo A9
- Has a 0.69 inch larger screen size
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Comes with 620 mAh larger battery capacity: 4020 vs 3400 mAh
- 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (183K versus 159K)
- Stereo speakers
- Thinner bezels – 5% more screen real estate
- The phone is 1-year newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Supports 22.5W fast charging
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.53 inches
|5.84 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.9:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|432 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|79.9%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Contrast
|-
|1423:1
Design and build
|Height
|162 mm (6.38 inches)
|149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
|Width
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|153 gramm (5.4 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Green, Purple
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P70
|HiSilicon Kirin 970
|Max. clock
|2100 MHz
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Mali G72 MP12
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|767 MHz
|FLOPS
|~78.8 GFLOPS
|~347 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1800 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
|ROM
|ColorOS 6
|EMUI 9.1
|OS size
|-
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4020 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|5760 x 4312
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|13
|18
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2019
|April 2018
|Release date
|April 2019
|April 2018
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|~ 337 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.79 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.15 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Huawei Honor 10. It has a better performance, software, battery life, and connectivity.
