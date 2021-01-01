Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Oppo A9 (with MediaTek Helio P70) that was released on April 25, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.