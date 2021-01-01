Home > Smartphone comparison > Oppo A91 vs Honor 10 – which one to choose?

Oppo A91 vs Huawei Honor 10

Oppo A91
VS
Huawei Honor 10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo A91 (with MediaTek Helio P70) that was released on December 20, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A91
  • Has a 0.56 inch larger screen size
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Comes with 625 mAh larger battery capacity: 4025 vs 3400 mAh
  • Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (622 against 512 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • Thinner bezels – 5.6% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (223K versus 188K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Oppo A91
vs
Honor 10

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.9:9
PPI 408 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.5% 79.9%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 100% -
PWM 250 Hz Not detected
Response time 3.2 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1423:1
Max. Brightness
Oppo A91 +21%
622 nits
Honor 10
512 nits
Design and build

Height 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) 149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 153 gramm (5.4 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Oppo A91 +7%
85.5%
Honor 10
79.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A91 and Huawei Honor 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P70 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2100 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 900 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~255 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Oppo A91
307
Honor 10 +14%
351
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Oppo A91
1468
Honor 10 +3%
1511
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Oppo A91
188205
Honor 10 +19%
223714
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM ColorOS 6.1 EMUI 9.1
OS size 20 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4025 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 20 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Oppo A91
n/a
Honor 10
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Oppo A91
n/a
Honor 10
11:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Oppo A91
n/a
Honor 10
21:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Oppo A91 +6%
89.6 dB
Honor 10
84.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced December 2019 April 2018
Release date June 2020 April 2018
Launch price ~ 350 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) - 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo A91. But if the performance, software, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 10.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

