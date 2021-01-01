Home > Smartphone comparison > Oppo A91 vs Honor 8A – which one to choose?

Oppo A91 vs Huawei Honor 8A

Оппо А91
VS
Хуавей Хонор 8А
Oppo A91
Huawei Honor 8A

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo A91 (with MediaTek Helio P70) that was released on December 20, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 8A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A91
  • Has 4x more RAM: 8GB versus 2GB
  • 78% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (189K versus 106K)
  • Comes with 1005 mAh larger battery capacity: 4025 vs 3020 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 45% higher pixel density (408 vs 282 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 20W fast charging
  • Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (604 against 540 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8A
  • Weighs 22 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Oppo A91
vs
Honor 8A

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.09 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 408 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.5% 79.52%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 98.1%
PWM 250 Hz Not detected
Response time 3.2 ms 36.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1111:1
Max. Brightness
Oppo A91 +12%
604 nits
Honor 8A
540 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) 156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Oppo A91 +8%
85.5%
Honor 8A
79.52%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A91 and Huawei Honor 8A in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P70 MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 2100 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 900 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~78.8 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Oppo A91 +71%
299
Honor 8A
175
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Oppo A91 +59%
1425
Honor 8A
896
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Oppo A91 +59%
135034
Honor 8A
85058
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Oppo A91 +78%
189714
Honor 8A
106625

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0
ROM ColorOS 6.1 EMUI 9
OS size 20 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4025 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 20 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:35 hr 3:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Oppo A91
88.9 dB
Honor 8A +1%
89.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2019 January 2019
Release date June 2020 March 2019
Launch price ~ 350 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) - 0.154 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.63 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo A91 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 11 vs Oppo A91
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S vs Oppo A91
3. Samsung Galaxy A71 vs Oppo A91
4. Oppo A9 (2020) vs Oppo A91
5. Oppo Reno 3 vs Oppo A91
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Huawei Honor 8A
7. Xiaomi Redmi 8 vs Huawei Honor 8A
8. Huawei Honor 9 Lite vs Huawei Honor 8A
9. Huawei Honor 8S vs Huawei Honor 8A
10. Huawei Honor 8A Prime vs Huawei Honor 8A

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish