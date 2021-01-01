Home > Smartphone comparison > Oppo A91 vs Honor 9 Lite – which one to choose?

Oppo A91 vs Huawei Honor 9 Lite

Оппо А91
VS
Хуавей Хонор 9 Лайт
Oppo A91
Huawei Honor 9 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo A91 (with MediaTek Helio P70) that was released on December 20, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 9 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A91
  • Has a 0.75 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1025 mAh larger battery capacity: 4025 vs 3000 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 20W fast charging
  • Thinner bezels – 9.38% more screen real estate
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P70
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 2-years newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9 Lite
  • Weighs 23 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Oppo A91
vs
Honor 9 Lite

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 5.65 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18:9
PPI 408 ppi 427 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.5% 76.12%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 100% -
PWM 250 Hz Not detected
Response time 3.2 ms 29 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1529:1
Max. Brightness
Oppo A91
604 nits
Honor 9 Lite +2%
615 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) 151 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 149 gramm (5.26 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue Black, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Oppo A91 +12%
85.5%
Honor 9 Lite
76.12%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A91 and Huawei Honor 9 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P70 HiSilicon Kirin 659
Max. clock 2100 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-T830 MP2
GPU clock 900 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~78.8 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Oppo A91 +80%
135034
Honor 9 Lite
74861
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Oppo A91
189714
Honor 9 Lite
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM ColorOS 6.1 EMUI 9
OS size 20 GB 9.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4025 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 20 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length 26 mm 28 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Oppo A91 +3%
88.9 dB
Honor 9 Lite
86.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2019 December 2017
Release date June 2020 February 2018
Launch price ~ 350 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) - 0.44 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.96 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo A91 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Oppo A91 vs Xiaomi Mi 9T
2. Oppo A91 vs Samsung Galaxy A51
3. Oppo A91 vs Huawei Nova 5T
4. Oppo A91 vs Oppo A52
5. Oppo A91 vs Realme 6 Pro
6. Huawei Honor 9 Lite vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
7. Huawei Honor 9 Lite vs Samsung Galaxy A10
8. Huawei Honor 9 Lite vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
9. Huawei Honor 9 Lite vs Xiaomi Redmi 8
10. Huawei Honor 9 Lite vs P Smart (2019)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish