Oppo A91 vs Huawei P Smart 2020

VS
Oppo A91
Huawei P Smart 2020

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo A91 (with MediaTek Helio P70) that was released on December 20, 2019, against the Huawei P Smart 2020, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A91
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 20W fast charging
  • Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (604 against 448 nits)
  • Comes with 625 mAh larger battery capacity: 4025 vs 3400 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (189K versus 159K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2020
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 329 and 299 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Oppo A91
vs
P Smart 2020

Display

Type AMOLED TFT LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 408 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.5% 83.1%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.5%
PWM 250 Hz 344 Hz
Response time 3.2 ms 34 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 875:1
Max. Brightness
Oppo A91 +35%
604 nits
P Smart 2020
448 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) 155.2 mm (6.11 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 160 gramm (5.64 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Oppo A91 +3%
85.5%
P Smart 2020
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A91 and Huawei P Smart 2020 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P70 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2100 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G51
GPU clock 900 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~78.8 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1666 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Oppo A91
299
P Smart 2020 +10%
329
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Oppo A91 +5%
1425
P Smart 2020
1360
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Oppo A91
135034
P Smart 2020 +2%
137536
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Oppo A91 +19%
189714
P Smart 2020
159009

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0
ROM ColorOS 6.1 EMUI 9.1
OS size 20 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4025 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 20 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:04 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Oppo A91 +19%
88.9 dB
P Smart 2020
74.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2019 April 2020
Release date June 2020 May 2020
Launch price ~ 350 USD ~ 212 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo A91 is definitely a better buy.

