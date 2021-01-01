Home > Smartphone comparison > Oppo A91 vs P Smart 2021 – which one to choose?

Oppo A91 vs Huawei P Smart 2021

Оппо А91
VS
Хуавей П Смарт 2021
Oppo A91
Huawei P Smart 2021

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo A91 (with MediaTek Helio P70) that was released on December 20, 2019, against the Huawei P Smart 2021, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A91
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Delivers 38% higher maximum brightness (608 against 439 nits)
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (192K versus 167K)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P70
  • Weighs 34 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2021
  • Comes with 975 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4025 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Oppo A91
vs
P Smart 2021

Display

Type AMOLED TFT LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 408 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.5% 84.3%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.4%
PWM 250 Hz -
Response time 3.2 ms 30.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1034:1
Max. Brightness
Oppo A91 +38%
608 nits
P Smart 2021
439 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) 165.7 mm (6.52 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Oppo A91 +1%
85.5%
P Smart 2021
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A91 and Huawei P Smart 2021 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P70 HiSilicon Kirin 710A
Max. clock 2100 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G51
GPU clock 900 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~78.8 GFLOPS ~83.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Oppo A91 +1%
301
P Smart 2021
297
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Oppo A91 +8%
1424
P Smart 2021
1316
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Oppo A91 +1%
134521
P Smart 2021
133225
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Oppo A91 +15%
192089
P Smart 2021
167029
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 10
ROM ColorOS 6.1 EMUI 10.1
OS size 20 GB 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4025 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 20 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:42 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Oppo A91
n/a
P Smart 2021
15:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Oppo A91
n/a
P Smart 2021
15:19 hr
Talk (3G)
Oppo A91
n/a
P Smart 2021
41:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Oppo A91
88.9 dB
P Smart 2021 +2%
91 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2019 September 2020
Release date June 2020 November 2020
Launch price ~ 350 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) - 0.85 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P Smart 2021. But if the display and performance are more of a priority – go for the Oppo A91.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
