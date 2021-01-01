Home > Smartphone comparison > Oppo A91 vs P20 Lite – which one to choose?

Oppo A91 vs Huawei P20 Lite

Оппо А91
Oppo A91
VS
Хуавей П20 Лайт
Huawei P20 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo A91 (with MediaTek Helio P70) that was released on December 20, 2019, against the Huawei P20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A91
  • Has a 0.56 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1025 mAh larger battery capacity: 4025 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (622 against 485 nits)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P70
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Lite
  • Weighs 27 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Oppo A91
vs
P20 Lite

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.9:9
PPI 408 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.5% 80.72%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 98.8%
PWM 250 Hz Not detected
Response time 3.2 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1035:1
Max. Brightness
Oppo A91 +28%
622 nits
P20 Lite
485 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) 148.6 mm (5.85 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 145 gramm (5.11 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Oppo A91 +6%
85.5%
P20 Lite
80.72%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A91 and Huawei P20 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P70 HiSilicon Kirin 659
Max. clock 2100 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-T830 MP2
GPU clock 900 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~255 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Oppo A91
307
P20 Lite
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Oppo A91
1468
P20 Lite
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Oppo A91
188205
P20 Lite
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM ColorOS 6.1 EMUI 9.0
OS size 20 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4025 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 20 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Oppo A91
n/a
P20 Lite
11:09 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Oppo A91
n/a
P20 Lite
9:44 hr
Talk (3G)
Oppo A91
n/a
P20 Lite
16:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 28 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Oppo A91 +6%
89.6 dB
P20 Lite
84.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2019 March 2018
Release date June 2020 March 2018
Launch price ~ 350 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) - 0.75 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.21 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo A91 is definitely a better buy.

