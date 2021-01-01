Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo A91 (with MediaTek Helio P70) that was released on December 20, 2019, against the Huawei P20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.