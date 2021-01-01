Home > Smartphone comparison > Oppo A91 vs Note 10 Pro – which one to choose?

Oppo A91 vs Infinix Note 10 Pro

Оппо А91
VS
Инфиникс Ноут 10 Про
Oppo A91
Infinix Note 10 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo A91 (with MediaTek Helio P70) that was released on December 20, 2019, against the Infinix Note 10 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A91
  • Delivers 45% higher maximum brightness (603 against 416 nits)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 33 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10 Pro
  • Has a 0.55 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 975 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4025 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Oppo A91
vs
Note 10 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.95 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9
PPI 408 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.5% 84.8%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 100% -
PWM 250 Hz -
Response time 3.2 ms 20.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 2155:1
Max. Brightness
Oppo A91 +45%
603 nits
Note 10 Pro
416 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) 172.8 mm (6.8 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 78.3 mm (3.08 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Oppo A91 +1%
85.5%
Note 10 Pro
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A91 and Infinix Note 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P70 MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 2100 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 900 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~78.8 GFLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Oppo A91
300
Note 10 Pro +45%
435
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Oppo A91 +26%
1424
Note 10 Pro
1129
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Oppo A91
135339
Note 10 Pro
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Oppo A91
191536
Note 10 Pro
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 11
ROM ColorOS 6.1 XOS 7.6
OS size 20 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4025 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 20 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes (81% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 6912 x 9216
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3456 x 4608
Aperture f/2.0 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Oppo A91 +4%
88.9 dB
Note 10 Pro
85.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2019 May 2021
Release date June 2020 June 2021
Launch price ~ 350 USD ~ 225 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Note 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 11 or Oppo A91
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S or Oppo A91
3. Samsung Galaxy A71 or Oppo A91
4. Oppo A9 (2020) or Oppo A91
5. Oppo Reno 3 or Oppo A91
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro or Infinix Note 10 Pro
7. Xiaomi Poco F3 or Infinix Note 10 Pro
8. Apple iPhone XS Max or Infinix Note 10 Pro
9. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus or Infinix Note 10 Pro
10. Oppo Realme C3 or Infinix Note 10 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish