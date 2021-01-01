Oppo A91 vs Infinix Note 10 Pro
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo A91 (with MediaTek Helio P70) that was released on December 20, 2019, against the Infinix Note 10 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo A91
- Delivers 45% higher maximum brightness (603 against 416 nits)
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Weighs 33 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 5 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10 Pro
- Has a 0.55 inch larger screen size
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Comes with 975 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4025 mAh
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
72
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
49
53
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
56
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
65
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
59
67
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.95 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20.5:9
|PPI
|408 ppi
|387 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.5%
|84.8%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|100%
|-
|PWM
|250 Hz
|-
|Response time
|3.2 ms
|20.6 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|2155:1
Design and build
|Height
|160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
|172.8 mm (6.8 inches)
|Width
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|78.3 mm (3.08 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P70
|MediaTek Helio G95
|Max. clock
|2100 MHz
|2050 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~78.8 GFLOPS
|~195.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 2048 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
300
Note 10 Pro +45%
435
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Oppo A91 +26%
1424
1129
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
135339
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
191536
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|Android 11
|ROM
|ColorOS 6.1
|XOS 7.6
|OS size
|20 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4025 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|20 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (81% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|1:20 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|6912 x 9216
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Monochrome lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|3456 x 4608
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|-
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|-
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|December 2019
|May 2021
|Release date
|June 2020
|June 2021
|Launch price
|~ 350 USD
|~ 225 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Note 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.
