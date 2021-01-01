Home > Smartphone comparison > Oppo A91 vs OnePlus 7T – which one to choose?

Oppo A91 vs OnePlus 7T

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo A91 (with MediaTek Helio P70) that was released on December 20, 2019, against the OnePlus 7T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A91
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Weighs 18 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7T
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (491K versus 188K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855 Plus
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (757 against 622 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Oppo A91
vs
OnePlus 7T

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 408 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.5% 86.74%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.6%
PWM 250 Hz 357 Hz
Response time 3.2 ms 6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Oppo A91
622 nits
OnePlus 7T +22%
757 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) 160.9 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Oppo A91
85.5%
OnePlus 7T +1%
86.74%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A91 and OnePlus 7T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P70 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Max. clock 2100 MHz 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 640
GPU clock 900 MHz 627 MHz
FLOPS ~255 GFLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Oppo A91
307
OnePlus 7T +148%
760
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Oppo A91
1468
OnePlus 7T +96%
2874
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Oppo A91
188205
OnePlus 7T +161%
491877
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking List (264th and 50th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 10.0
ROM ColorOS 6.1 OxygenOS 10.0.7
OS size 20 GB 27 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4025 mAh 3800 mAh
Charge power 20 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes, Warp Charge 3T (35% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Oppo A91
n/a
OnePlus 7T
12:11 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Oppo A91
n/a
OnePlus 7T
18:11 hr
Talk (3G)
Oppo A91
n/a
OnePlus 7T
29:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 117°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 51 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 25 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Oppo A91 +5%
89.6 dB
OnePlus 7T
85.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced December 2019 September 2019
Release date June 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 350 USD ~ 537 USD
SAR (head) - 1.04 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 7T is definitely a better buy.

