Oppo A91 vs OnePlus 9RT VS Oppo A91 OnePlus 9RT Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo A91 (with MediaTek Helio P70) that was released on December 20, 2019, against the OnePlus 9RT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo A91 Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB

Weighs 26.5 grams less

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT 3.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (713K versus 224K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Delivers 111% higher maximum brightness (1290 against 610 nits)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 9

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888 5G

Comes with 475 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4025 mAh

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.4 inches 6.62 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 408 ppi 397 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.5% 87.9% Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 100% - PWM 250 Hz - Response time 3.2 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Oppo A91 610 nits OnePlus 9RT +111% 1290 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 198.5 gramm (7 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Metal Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Blue Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Oppo A91 85.5% OnePlus 9RT +3% 87.9%

Performance Tests of Oppo A91 and OnePlus 9RT in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio P70 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Max. clock 2100 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache - 4 MB Lithography process 12 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 660 GPU clock 900 MHz 840 MHz FLOPS ~78.8 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 1866 MHz 2750 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Oppo A91 303 OnePlus 9RT +267% 1111 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Oppo A91 1432 OnePlus 9RT +154% 3636 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Oppo A91 224547 OnePlus 9RT +218% 713869 CPU 75732 174825 GPU 40738 292456 Memory 48848 116096 UX 59514 133482 Total score 224547 713869 3DMark Wild Life Performance Oppo A91 721 OnePlus 9RT +714% 5867 Stability 98% 66% Graphics test 4 FPS 35 FPS Graphics score 721 5867 PCMark 3.0 score 6581 - AnTuTu Results Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 9.0 Android 12 ROM ColorOS 6.1 OxygenOS 12 OS size 20 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4025 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 20 W 65 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 15 min) Full charging time 1:35 hr 0:38 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 123° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Monochrome lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

- Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.06" Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 4.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Oppo A91 88.9 dB OnePlus 9RT n/a

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced December 2019 October 2021 Release date June 2020 October 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9RT is definitely a better buy.