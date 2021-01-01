Home > Smartphone comparison > Oppo A91 vs A9 (2020) – which one to choose?

Oppo A91 vs A9 (2020)

Оппо А91
Oppo A91
VS
Оппо А9 (2020)
Oppo A9 (2020)

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo A91 (with MediaTek Helio P70) that was released on December 20, 2019, against the Oppo A9 (2020), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A91
  • 51% higher pixel density (408 vs 270 PPI)
  • Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (601 against 477 nits)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 23 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo A9 (2020)
  • Comes with 975 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4025 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Oppo A91
vs
A9 (2020)

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 408 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 85.5% 82.5%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 100% -
PWM 250 Hz -
Response time 3.2 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Oppo A91 +26%
601 nits
A9 (2020)
477 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Oppo A91 +4%
85.5%
A9 (2020)
82.5%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A91 and Oppo A9 (2020) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P70 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2100 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 610
GPU clock 900 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~255 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Oppo A91
300
A9 (2020) +3%
308
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Oppo A91 +2%
1426
A9 (2020)
1397
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Oppo A91 +7%
180873
A9 (2020)
168405
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking List (257th and 298th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM ColorOS 6.1 ColorOS 7
OS size 20 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4025 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 20 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5024 x 3221
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Oppo A91
88.4 dB
A9 (2020)
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2019 September 2019
Release date June 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 350 USD ~ 250 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo A9 (2020). But if the display and design are more of a priority – go for the Oppo A91.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
11 (45.8%)
13 (54.2%)
Total votes: 24

