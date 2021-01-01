Home > Smartphone comparison > Oppo A93 vs Moto G 5G – which one to choose?

Oppo A93 vs Motorola Moto G 5G

Оппо А93
VS
Моторола Мото G 5G
Oppo A93
Motorola Moto G 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo A93 (with Mediatek Helio P95) that was released on October 1, 2020, against the Motorola Moto G 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A93
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 48 grams less
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G 5G
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • 36% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (294K versus 216K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 750G
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (490 against 436 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • 66% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 665 and 400 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Oppo A93
vs
Moto G 5G

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 85.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Max. Brightness
Oppo A93
436 nits
Moto G 5G +12%
490 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.1 mm (6.3 inches) 166.1 mm (6.54 inches)
Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) 9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 164 gramm (5.78 oz) 212 gramm (7.48 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Oppo A93
84.5%
Moto G 5G +1%
85.7%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A93 and Motorola Moto G 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio P95 Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GM9446 Adreno 619
GPU clock 970 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Oppo A93
400
Moto G 5G +66%
665
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Oppo A93
1499
Moto G 5G +32%
1985
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Oppo A93
216125
Moto G 5G +36%
294330
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Rating (292nd and 215th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM ColorOS 7.2 -
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (36% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:38 hr 2:11 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Oppo A93
n/a
Moto G 5G
17:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Oppo A93
n/a
Moto G 5G
19:35 hr
Talk (3G)
Oppo A93
n/a
Moto G 5G
43:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 118°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 112 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Oppo A93
n/a
Moto G 5G
82.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2020 November 2020
Release date October 2020 December 2020
Launch price ~ 325 USD ~ 288 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Motorola Moto G 5G. It has a better performance and battery life.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A71 or Oppo A93
2. Vivo V20 or Oppo A93
3. Vivo V19 or Oppo A93
4. Reno 4 Pro or Oppo A93
5. Galaxy M51 or Moto G 5G
6. Realme X3 or Moto G 5G
7. Realme 7 Pro or Moto G 5G
8. V20 Pro or Moto G 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish