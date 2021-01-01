Oppo A93 vs A74 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo A93 (with Mediatek Helio P95) that was released on October 1, 2020, against the Oppo A74 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo A93
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
- Weighs 26 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo A74 5G
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (567 against 429 nits)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480 5G
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- The phone is 6-months newer
- 19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 467 and 393 points
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|LTPS LCD
|Size
|6.43 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.5%
|83.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|PWM
|-
|2404 Hz
|Response time
|-
|28.6 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1663:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|160.1 mm (6.3 inches)
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|164 gramm (5.78 oz)
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black
|Black, Silver
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio P95
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GM9446
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|970 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|~46 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 11
|ROM
|ColorOS 7.2
|ColorOS 11.1
|OS size
|-
|17.6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Yes (50% in 50 min)
|Full charging time
|1:38 hr
|2:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|15
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2020
|April 2021
|Release date
|October 2020
|April 2021
|Launch price
|~ 325 USD
|~ 371 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Oppo A74 5G. It has a better software and battery life.
