Oppo A93 vs A74 5G

Оппо А93
VS
Оппо А74 5G
Oppo A93
Oppo A74 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo A93 (with Mediatek Helio P95) that was released on October 1, 2020, against the Oppo A74 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A93
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • Weighs 26 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo A74 5G
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (567 against 429 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480 5G
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • 19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 467 and 393 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Oppo A93
vs
A74 5G

Display

Type AMOLED LTPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 83.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 2404 Hz
Response time - 28.6 ms
Contrast - 1663:1
Max. Brightness
Oppo A93
429 nits
A74 5G +32%
567 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.1 mm (6.3 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 164 gramm (5.78 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Oppo A93 +1%
84.5%
A74 5G
83.8%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A93 and Oppo A74 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio P95 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GM9446 Adreno 619
GPU clock 970 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~46 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Oppo A93
393
A74 5G +19%
467
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Oppo A93
1477
A74 5G +9%
1617
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Oppo A93
190206
A74 5G
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM ColorOS 7.2 ColorOS 11.1
OS size - 17.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 1:38 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 15
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Oppo A93
n/a
A74 5G
90.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2020 April 2021
Release date October 2020 April 2021
Launch price ~ 325 USD ~ 371 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Oppo A74 5G. It has a better software and battery life.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

