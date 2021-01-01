Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo A93 (with Mediatek Helio P95) that was released on October 1, 2020, against the Oppo A91, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.