Home > Smartphone comparison > Oppo A93 vs Oppo A91 – which one to choose?

Oppo A93 vs Oppo A91

Оппо А93
Oppo A93
VS
Оппо А91
Oppo A91

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo A93 (with Mediatek Helio P95) that was released on October 1, 2020, against the Oppo A91, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A93
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (208K versus 180K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • 31% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 395 and 301 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Oppo A91
  • Delivers 42% higher maximum brightness (605 against 425 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Oppo A93
vs
Oppo A91

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 408 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 85.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 250 Hz
Response time - 3.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Oppo A93
425 nits
Oppo A91 +42%
605 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.1 mm (6.3 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 164 gramm (5.78 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Oppo A93
84.5%
Oppo A91 +1%
85.5%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A93 and Oppo A91 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio P95 MediaTek Helio P70
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GM9446 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 970 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~255 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Oppo A93 +31%
395
Oppo A91
301
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Oppo A93 +2%
1471
Oppo A91
1439
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Oppo A93 +15%
208473
Oppo A91
180897
AnTuTu Android Results (231st and 268th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0
ROM ColorOS 7.2 ColorOS 6.1
OS size - 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4025 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:38 hr 1:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Oppo A93
n/a
Oppo A91
88.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2020 December 2019
Release date October 2020 June 2020
Launch price ~ 325 USD ~ 350 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Oppo A93. It has a better performance, software, camera, and connectivity.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A71 vs Oppo A93
2. Vivo V20 vs Oppo A93
3. Vivo V19 vs Oppo A93
4. Oppo Reno 4 Pro vs Oppo A93
5. Xiaomi Mi 9T vs Oppo A91
6. Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Oppo A91
7. Huawei Nova 5T vs Oppo A91
8. Oppo A52 vs Oppo A91
9. Oppo Realme 6 Pro vs Oppo A91

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish