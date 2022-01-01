Oppo A94 5G vs Huawei Honor 50 Lite VS Oppo A94 5G Huawei Honor 50 Lite Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo A94 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on April 16, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 50 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo A94 5G 73% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (360K versus 208K)

Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (583 against 454 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 614 and 300 points

Weighs 17 grams less Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50 Lite Slow-motion recording at 60FPS

The phone is 6-months newer

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.43 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 391 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 89.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 99.9% 98.2% PWM 250 Hz - Response time 4 ms 28.4 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity 1163:1 Max. Brightness A94 5G +28% 583 nits Honor 50 Lite 454 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 160.1 mm (6.3 inches) 161.8 mm (6.37 inches) Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio A94 5G 84.9% Honor 50 Lite +5% 89.5%

Performance Tests of Oppo A94 5G and Huawei Honor 50 Lite in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 7 nanometers 11 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Adreno 610 GPU clock 850 MHz 600 MHz FLOPS - ~272 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 - Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) A94 5G +105% 614 Honor 50 Lite 300 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) A94 5G +56% 1908 Honor 50 Lite 1224 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 A94 5G +73% 360835 Honor 50 Lite 208532 CPU 102790 65559 GPU 98947 40467 Memory 71773 46049 UX 88498 57345 Total score 360835 208532 3DMark Wild Life Performance A94 5G +317% 1598 Honor 50 Lite 383 Stability 99% 99% Graphics test 9 FPS 2 FPS Graphics score 1598 383 PCMark 3.0 score 7119 6052 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM ColorOS 11.1 Magic UI 4.2 OS size 17 GB 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4310 mAh 4300 mAh Charge power 30 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (50% in 23 min) Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 10 min) Full charging time 0:53 hr 0:45 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9216 x 6912 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 30 FPS (1080p) No Angle of widest lens 119° 120° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 17 mm

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Oppo A94 5G from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4624 x 3468 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.09" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality A94 5G 116 Honor 50 Lite n/a Video quality A94 5G 94 Honor 50 Lite n/a Generic camera score A94 5G 108 Honor 50 Lite n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 - 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness A94 5G +4% 92.3 dB Honor 50 Lite 89.1 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced April 2021 October 2021 Release date May 2021 November 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo A94 5G is definitely a better buy.