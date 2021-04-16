Home > Smartphone comparison > A94 5G vs Nova 7 SE – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo A94 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on April 16, 2021, against the Huawei Nova 7 SE, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 820 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A94 5G
  • Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (576 against 444 nits)
  • Comes with 310 mAh larger battery capacity: 4310 vs 4000 mAh
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 16 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 7 SE
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (435K versus 360K)
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
A94 5G
vs
Nova 7 SE

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 83.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM 250 Hz -
Response time 4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
A94 5G +30%
576 nits
Nova 7 SE
444 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.1 mm (6.3 inches) 162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 75 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Blue, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
A94 5G +1%
84.9%
Nova 7 SE
83.8%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A94 5G and Huawei Nova 7 SE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G HiSilicon Kirin 820
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.22 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Mali-G57 MP6
GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS - ~579 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
A94 5G
616
Nova 7 SE +3%
634
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
A94 5G
1882
Nova 7 SE +28%
2402
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
A94 5G
360723
Nova 7 SE +21%
435307
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM ColorOS 11.1 EMUI 10.1
OS size 17 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4310 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (50% in 23 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:53 hr 0:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 30 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Oppo A94 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4624 x 3468 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.09" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
A94 5G
116
Nova 7 SE
n/a
Video quality
A94 5G
94
Nova 7 SE
n/a
Generic camera score
A94 5G
108
Nova 7 SE
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 21
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
A94 5G
92.3 dB
Nova 7 SE
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2021 April 2020
Release date May 2021 April 2020
Launch price - ~ 325 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Nova 7 SE. But if the display and design are more of a priority – go for the Oppo A94 5G.

