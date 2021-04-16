Home > Smartphone comparison > A94 5G vs Nova 8i – which one to choose?

Oppo A94 5G vs Huawei Nova 8i

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo A94 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on April 16, 2021, against the Huawei Nova 8i, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A94 5G
  • 2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (360K versus 123K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
  • Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (576 against 491 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 90% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 616 and 325 points
  • Weighs 17 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
A94 5G
72
Nova 8i
67
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
A94 5G
54
Nova 8i
34
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
A94 5G
78
Nova 8i
73
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
A94 5G
68
Nova 8i
66
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
A94 5G
79
Nova 8i
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
A94 5G
67
Nova 8i
61

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
A94 5G
vs
Nova 8i

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 89.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM 250 Hz -
Response time 4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
A94 5G +17%
576 nits
Nova 8i
491 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.1 mm (6.3 inches) 161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
A94 5G
84.9%
Nova 8i +5%
89.4%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A94 5G and Huawei Nova 8i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Adreno 610
GPU clock 850 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS - ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
A94 5G +90%
616
Nova 8i
325
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
A94 5G +41%
1882
Nova 8i
1336
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
A94 5G +192%
360723
Nova 8i
123430
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM ColorOS 11.1 EMUI 11
OS size 17 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4310 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 30 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (50% in 23 min) Yes (60% in 19 min)
Full charging time 0:53 hr 0:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 30 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Oppo A94 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4624 x 3468 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.09" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
A94 5G
116
Nova 8i
n/a
Video quality
A94 5G
94
Nova 8i
n/a
Generic camera score
A94 5G
108
Nova 8i
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 13
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
A94 5G
92.3 dB
Nova 8i
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2021 July 2021
Release date May 2021 July 2021
Launch price - ~ 337 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo A94 5G is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
