Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo A94 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on April 16, 2021, against the Huawei Nova 8i, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.