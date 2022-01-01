Home > Smartphone comparison > A94 5G vs Nova 9 – which one to choose?

Oppo A94 5G vs Huawei Nova 9

VS
Oppo A94 5G
Huawei Nova 9

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo A94 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on April 16, 2021, against the Huawei Nova 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A94 5G
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 9
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (521K versus 360K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 5% more screen real estate
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 779 and 614 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
A94 5G
73
Nova 9
86
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
A94 5G
53
Nova 9
66
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
A94 5G
78
Nova 9
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
A94 5G
65
Nova 9
74
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
A94 5G
79
Nova 9
86
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
A94 5G
67
Nova 9
75

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
A94 5G
vs
Nova 9

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 89.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 100%
PWM 250 Hz 500 Hz
Response time 4 ms 2.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
A94 5G
583 nits
Nova 9 +4%
605 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 160.1 mm (6.3 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.77 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Blue, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
A94 5G
84.9%
Nova 9 +6%
89.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A94 5G and Huawei Nova 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 850 MHz 490 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 -
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
A94 5G
614
Nova 9 +27%
779
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
A94 5G
1908
Nova 9 +56%
2971
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
A94 5G
360835
Nova 9 +45%
521754
CPU 102790 156658
GPU 98947 158032
Memory 71773 87534
UX 88498 120646
Total score 360835 521754
3DMark Wild Life Performance
A94 5G
1598
Nova 9 +56%
2496
Stability 99% 98%
Graphics test 9 FPS 14 FPS
Graphics score 1598 2496
PCMark 3.0 score 7119 9693
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM ColorOS 11.1 EMUI 12
OS size 17 GB 10 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4310 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 30 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (50% in 23 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:53 hr 0:54 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
A94 5G
n/a
Nova 9
12:00 hr
Watching videos (Player)
A94 5G
n/a
Nova 9
14:14 hr
Talk (3G)
A94 5G
n/a
Nova 9
26:51 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 30 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Oppo A94 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4624 x 3468 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.09" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
A94 5G
116
Nova 9
n/a
Video quality
A94 5G
94
Nova 9
n/a
Generic camera score
A94 5G
108
Nova 9
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
A94 5G +2%
92.3 dB
Nova 9
90.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2021 September 2021
Release date May 2021 September 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova 9 is definitely a better buy.

