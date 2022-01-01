Oppo A94 5G vs Huawei Nova 9 VS Oppo A94 5G Huawei Nova 9 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo A94 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on April 16, 2021, against the Huawei Nova 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo A94 5G Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 9 Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (521K versus 360K)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Thinner bezels – 5% more screen real estate

Reverse charging feature

27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 779 and 614 points

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Oppo A94 5G Price Huawei Nova 9 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.43 inches 6.57 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 409 ppi 392 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 89.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 99.9% 100% PWM 250 Hz 500 Hz Response time 4 ms 2.8 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness A94 5G 583 nits Nova 9 +4% 605 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 160.1 mm (6.3 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches) Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.77 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Blue, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio A94 5G 84.9% Nova 9 +6% 89.9%

Performance Tests of Oppo A94 5G and Huawei Nova 9 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Adreno 642L GPU clock 850 MHz 490 MHz Memory RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 - Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) A94 5G 614 Nova 9 +27% 779 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) A94 5G 1908 Nova 9 +56% 2971 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 A94 5G 360835 Nova 9 +45% 521754 CPU 102790 156658 GPU 98947 158032 Memory 71773 87534 UX 88498 120646 Total score 360835 521754 3DMark Wild Life Performance A94 5G 1598 Nova 9 +56% 2496 Stability 99% 98% Graphics test 9 FPS 14 FPS Graphics score 1598 2496 PCMark 3.0 score 7119 9693 AnTuTu Benchmark Smartphone Scores Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM ColorOS 11.1 EMUI 12 OS size 17 GB 10 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4310 mAh 4300 mAh Charge power 30 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (50% in 23 min) Yes (61% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:53 hr 0:54 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) A94 5G n/a Nova 9 12:00 hr Watching videos (Player) A94 5G n/a Nova 9 14:14 hr Talk (3G) A94 5G n/a Nova 9 26:51 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 30 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° - Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Oppo A94 5G from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4624 x 3468 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.09" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality A94 5G 116 Nova 9 n/a Video quality A94 5G 94 Nova 9 n/a Generic camera score A94 5G 108 Nova 9 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness A94 5G +2% 92.3 dB Nova 9 90.5 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced April 2021 September 2021 Release date May 2021 September 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova 9 is definitely a better buy.