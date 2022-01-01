Home > Smartphone comparison > A94 5G vs P Smart 2021 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo A94 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on April 16, 2021, against the Huawei P Smart 2021, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A94 5G
  • 84% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (360K versus 196K)
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (583 against 442 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2021
  • Comes with 690 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4310 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
A94 5G
vs
P Smart 2021

Display

Type AMOLED TFT LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 84.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 99.4%
PWM 250 Hz -
Response time 4 ms 30.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1034:1
Max. Brightness
A94 5G +32%
583 nits
P Smart 2021
442 nits
Design and build

Height 160.1 mm (6.3 inches) 165.7 mm (6.52 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
A94 5G +1%
84.9%
P Smart 2021
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A94 5G and Huawei P Smart 2021 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G HiSilicon Kirin 710A
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 7 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Mali-G51
GPU clock 850 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~83.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
A94 5G +105%
614
P Smart 2021
299
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
A94 5G +46%
1908
P Smart 2021
1310
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
A94 5G +84%
360835
P Smart 2021
196228
CPU 102790 71919
GPU 98947 29882
Memory 71773 40922
UX 88498 54133
Total score 360835 196228
3DMark Wild Life Performance
A94 5G +184%
1598
P Smart 2021
562
Stability 99% 91%
Graphics test 9 FPS 3 FPS
Graphics score 1598 562
PCMark 3.0 score 7119 6741
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM ColorOS 11.1 EMUI 10.1
OS size 17 GB 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4310 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (50% in 23 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:53 hr 1:42 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
A94 5G
n/a
P Smart 2021
15:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
A94 5G
n/a
P Smart 2021
15:19 hr
Talk (3G)
A94 5G
n/a
P Smart 2021
41:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 30 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Oppo A94 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4624 x 3468 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.09" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
A94 5G +1%
92.3 dB
P Smart 2021
91 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2021 September 2020
Release date May 2021 November 2020
SAR (head) - 0.85 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo A94 5G is definitely a better buy.

