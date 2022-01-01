Oppo A94 5G vs Huawei P Smart 2021
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo A94 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on April 16, 2021, against the Huawei P Smart 2021, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo A94 5G
- 84% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (360K versus 196K)
- Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (583 against 442 nits)
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2021
- Comes with 690 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4310 mAh
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
73
64
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
53
36
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
82
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
65
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
69
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
67
60
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.43 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|84.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|99.4%
|PWM
|250 Hz
|-
|Response time
|4 ms
|30.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1034:1
Design and build
|Height
|160.1 mm (6.3 inches)
|165.7 mm (6.52 inches)
|Width
|73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|206 gramm (7.27 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
|HiSilicon Kirin 710A
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC3
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~83.2 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
A94 5G +105%
614
299
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
A94 5G +46%
1908
1310
|CPU
|102790
|71919
|GPU
|98947
|29882
|Memory
|71773
|40922
|UX
|88498
|54133
|Total score
|360835
|196228
|Stability
|99%
|91%
|Graphics test
|9 FPS
|3 FPS
|Graphics score
|1598
|562
|PCMark 3.0 score
|7119
|6741
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10
|ROM
|ColorOS 11.1
|EMUI 10.1
|OS size
|17 GB
|19 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4310 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (50% in 23 min)
|Yes (42% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:53 hr
|1:42 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:19 hr
Talk (3G)
41:13 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|30 FPS (1080p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Oppo A94 5G from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4624 x 3468
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.09"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
116
Video quality
94
Generic camera score
108
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2021
|September 2020
|Release date
|May 2021
|November 2020
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.85 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.15 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo A94 5G is definitely a better buy.
