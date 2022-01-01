Oppo A94 5G vs Huawei P Smart 2021 VS Oppo A94 5G Huawei P Smart 2021 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo A94 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on April 16, 2021, against the Huawei P Smart 2021, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo A94 5G 84% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (360K versus 196K)

Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (583 against 442 nits)

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD) Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2021 Comes with 690 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4310 mAh

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED TFT LCD Size 6.43 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 84.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space 99.9% 99.4% PWM 250 Hz - Response time 4 ms 30.8 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity 1034:1 Max. Brightness A94 5G +32% 583 nits P Smart 2021 442 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 160.1 mm (6.3 inches) 165.7 mm (6.52 inches) Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio A94 5G +1% 84.9% P Smart 2021 84.3%

Performance Tests of Oppo A94 5G and Huawei P Smart 2021 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G HiSilicon Kirin 710A Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 7 nanometers 14 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Mali-G51 GPU clock 850 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS - ~83.2 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) A94 5G +105% 614 P Smart 2021 299 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) A94 5G +46% 1908 P Smart 2021 1310 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 A94 5G +84% 360835 P Smart 2021 196228 CPU 102790 71919 GPU 98947 29882 Memory 71773 40922 UX 88498 54133 Total score 360835 196228 3DMark Wild Life Performance A94 5G +184% 1598 P Smart 2021 562 Stability 99% 91% Graphics test 9 FPS 3 FPS Graphics score 1598 562 PCMark 3.0 score 7119 6741 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10 ROM ColorOS 11.1 EMUI 10.1 OS size 17 GB 19 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 30 FPS (1080p) - Angle of widest lens 119° 120° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Oppo A94 5G from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4624 x 3468 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/3.09" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality A94 5G 116 P Smart 2021 n/a Video quality A94 5G 94 P Smart 2021 n/a Generic camera score A94 5G 108 P Smart 2021 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 12 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness A94 5G +1% 92.3 dB P Smart 2021 91 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced April 2021 September 2020 Release date May 2021 November 2020 SAR (head) - 0.85 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.15 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo A94 5G is definitely a better buy.