Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo A94 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on April 16, 2021, against the Oppo A74 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.