Oppo A94 5G vs A74 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo A94 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on April 16, 2021, against the Oppo A74 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A94 5G
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (595 against 481 nits)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • Weighs 17 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo A74 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 690 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4310 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
A94 5G
75
A74 5G
76
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
A94 5G
64
A74 5G
61
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
A94 5G
78
A74 5G
83
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
A94 5G
63
A74 5G
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
A94 5G
79
A74 5G
76
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
A94 5G
70
A74 5G
70

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
A94 5G
vs
A74 5G

Display

Type AMOLED LTPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 83.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM 250 Hz -
Response time 4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
A94 5G +24%
595 nits
A74 5G
481 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.1 mm (6.3 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
A94 5G +1%
84.9%
A74 5G
83.8%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A94 5G and Oppo A74 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Adreno 619
GPU clock 850 MHz 650 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
A94 5G
n/a
A74 5G
500
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
A94 5G
n/a
A74 5G
1615
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
A94 5G
322327
A74 5G +4%
334300

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM ColorOS 11.1 ColorOS 11.1
OS size 17 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4310 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time - 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Oppo A94 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.09" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
A94 5G
116
A74 5G
n/a
Video quality
A94 5G
94
A74 5G
n/a
Generic camera score
A94 5G
108
A74 5G
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
A94 5G
92.3 dB
A74 5G
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2021 April 2021
Release date May 2021 April 2021
Launch price - ~ 371 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

