Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo A95 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on April 27, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 50 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.