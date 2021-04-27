Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo A95 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on April 27, 2021, against the Oppo A93, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P95 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.