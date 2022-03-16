Home > Smartphone comparison > Oppo A96 vs Honor 50 – which one to choose?

Oppo A96 vs Huawei Honor 50

Оппо А96
VS
Хуавей Хонор 50
Oppo A96
Huawei Honor 50

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.59-inch Oppo A96 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 16, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A96
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50
  • 84% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (511K versus 277K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 55% higher maximum brightness (742 against 479 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • OLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.7% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Oppo A96
vs
Honor 50

Display

Type LTPS LCD OLED
Size 6.59 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 401 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84% 89.7%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 120 Hz
Response time - 2.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Oppo A96
479 nits
Honor 50 +55%
742 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Oppo A96
84%
Honor 50 +7%
89.7%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A96 and Huawei Honor 50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 1100 MHz 490 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Oppo A96
384
Honor 50 +103%
780
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Oppo A96
1588
Honor 50 +86%
2959
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Oppo A96
277351
Honor 50 +84%
511649
CPU 82317 160022
GPU 49192 156981
Memory 75563 78639
UX 71143 116871
Total score 277351 511649
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Oppo A96
n/a
Honor 50
2505
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 15 FPS
Graphics score - 2505
PCMark 3.0 score - 11962
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM ColorOS 11.1 Magic UI 4.2
OS size - 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 33 W 66 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 26 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:54 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:48 hr
Watching video - 15:11 hr
Gaming - 05:34 hr
Standby - 116 hr
General battery life
Oppo A96
n/a
Honor 50
34:31 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution - 12032 x 9024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.14"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/a) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers - Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Oppo A96
n/a
Honor 50
92.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2022 June 2021
Release date March 2022 June 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 50 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Oppo A96 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
2. Oppo A96 vs Oppo Realme 9 Pro
3. Oppo A96 vs Oppo Reno 6
4. Oppo A96 vs Vivo V23e
5. Huawei Honor 50 vs Samsung Galaxy A52
6. Huawei Honor 50 vs Xiaomi Poco F3
7. Huawei Honor 50 vs Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
8. Huawei Honor 50 vs Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
9. Huawei Honor 50 vs Huawei Honor 50 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish