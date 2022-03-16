Home > Smartphone comparison > Oppo A96 vs Zero 5G – which one to choose?

Oppo A96 vs Infinix Zero 5G

Оппо А96
VS
Инфиникс Зеро 5G
Oppo A96
Infinix Zero 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.59-inch Oppo A96 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 16, 2022, against the Infinix Zero 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A96
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero 5G
  • 69% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (466K versus 276K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • 83% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 701 and 383 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Oppo A96
vs
Zero 5G

Display

Type LTPS LCD LTPS LCD
Size 6.59 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 -
PPI 401 ppi 388 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 480 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84% 88.1%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Peak brightness test (auto)
Oppo A96
n/a
Zero 5G
494 nits

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 168.73 mm (6.64 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 76.53 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.77 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 199 gramm (7.02 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Oppo A96
84%
Zero 5G +5%
88.1%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A96 and Infinix Zero 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 MediaTek Dimensity 900
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 600 MHz 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Oppo A96
383
Zero 5G +83%
701
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Oppo A96
1577
Zero 5G +37%
2163
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Oppo A96
276834
Zero 5G +69%
466777
CPU 82317 126661
GPU 49192 126659
Memory 75563 104059
UX 71143 113041
Total score 276834 466777
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Oppo A96
447
Zero 5G +346%
1995
PCMark 3.0 score 6987 11888
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM ColorOS 11.1 XOS 10

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 26 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 14:43 hr
Watching video - 15:35 hr
Gaming - 05:55 hr
Standby - 117 hr
General battery life
Oppo A96
n/a
Zero 5G
37:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution - 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", ISOCELL Plus S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung ISOCELL S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.76"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/a) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers - Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2022 February 2022
Release date March 2022 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Zero 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) vs Oppo A96
2. Oppo F19 Pro vs Oppo A96
3. Vivo Y33s vs Oppo A96
4. Vivo T1 5G vs Oppo A96
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Infinix Zero 5G
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) vs Infinix Zero 5G
7. Infinix Zero X Pro vs Zero 5G
8. Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G vs Zero 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish