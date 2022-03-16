Oppo A96 vs Infinix Zero 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.59-inch Oppo A96 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 16, 2022, against the Infinix Zero 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo A96
- Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
- Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero 5G
- 69% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (466K versus 276K)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
- 83% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 701 and 383 points
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|LTPS LCD
|LTPS LCD
|Size
|6.59 inches
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|-
|PPI
|401 ppi
|388 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|480 nits
|500 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84%
|88.1%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Height
|164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
|168.73 mm (6.64 inches)
|Width
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|76.53 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.77 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|191 gramm (6.74 oz)
|199 gramm (7.02 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX4
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Blue, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|MediaTek Dimensity 900
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Mali-G68 MC4
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|900 MHz
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
|CPU
|82317
|126661
|GPU
|49192
|126659
|Memory
|75563
|104059
|UX
|71143
|113041
|Total score
|276834
|466777
|PCMark 3.0 score
|6987
|11888
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|ColorOS 11.1
|XOS 10
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 26 min)
|Yes (30% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|1:55 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|14:43 hr
|Watching video
|-
|15:35 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:55 hr
|Standby
|-
|117 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", ISOCELL Plus S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung ISOCELL S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.76"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/a)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|-
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2022
|February 2022
|Release date
|March 2022
|March 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Zero 5G is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1