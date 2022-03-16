Home > Smartphone comparison > Oppo A96 vs Oppo A72 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.59-inch Oppo A96 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 16, 2022, against the Oppo A72, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A96
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • 39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (278K versus 200K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 22% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 386 and 317 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo A72
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Oppo A96
vs
Oppo A72

Display

Type LTPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.59 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 480 nits 480 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84% 83.4%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.6%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 30.2 ms
Contrast - 918:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Oppo A96
n/a
Oppo A72
483 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 162 mm (6.38 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Oppo A96 +1%
84%
Oppo A72
83.4%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A96 and Oppo A72 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 610
GPU clock 1114 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS - ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Oppo A96 +22%
386
Oppo A72
317
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Oppo A96 +17%
1596
Oppo A72
1359
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Oppo A96 +39%
278597
Oppo A72
200901
CPU 82317 66231
GPU 49192 33616
Memory 75563 42565
UX 71143 57767
Total score 278597 200901
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Oppo A96
447
Oppo A72
n/a
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 2 FPS -
Graphics score 447 -
PCMark 3.0 score 6862 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
ROM ColorOS 11.1 ColorOS 7.1
OS size - 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 26 min) Yes (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution - 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/a) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Oppo A96
n/a
Oppo A72
86.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2022 April 2020
Release date March 2022 June 2020
SAR (head) - 0.48 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.92 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo A96 is definitely a better buy.

