Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.59-inch Oppo A96 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 16, 2022, against the Oppo A72, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.