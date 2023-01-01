Oppo A96 vs A74 5G VS Oppo A96 Oppo A74 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.59-inch Oppo A96 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 16, 2022, against the Oppo A74 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo A96 Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)

Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11 Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers The phone is 1-year newer

The phone is 1-year newer Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1 More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680 Reverse charging feature Reasons to consider the Oppo A74 5G Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (317K versus 280K)

13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (317K versus 280K) Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens 23% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 478 and 388 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Oppo A96 Price Oppo A74 5G Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type LTPS LCD LTPS LCD Size 6.59 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 401 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 480 nits 480 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84% 83.8% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 99.9% PWM - 2404 Hz Response time - 28.6 ms Contrast - 1663:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Oppo A96 n/a A74 5G 576 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 191 g (6.74 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz) Waterproof IPX4 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Oppo A96 84% A74 5G 83.8%

Performance Tests of Oppo A96 and Oppo A74 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 619 GPU clock 1114 MHz 650 MHz FLOPS - ~468 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Oppo A96 388 A74 5G +23% 478 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Oppo A96 1594 A74 5G +3% 1636 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Oppo A96 280763 A74 5G +13% 317636 CPU 82317 98673 GPU 49192 83510 Memory 75563 55810 UX 71143 78121 Total score 280763 317636 3DMark Wild Life Performance Oppo A96 446 A74 5G +119% 976 Stability 99% 99% Graphics test 2 FPS 5 FPS Graphics score 446 976 PCMark 3.0 score 6861 7165 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 11 ROM ColorOS 13 ColorOS 11.1 OS size - 17.6 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (50% in 26 min) Yes (50% in 50 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 2:00 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 119° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution - 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 15 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Oppo A96 n/a A74 5G 90.4 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2022 April 2021 Release date March 2022 April 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo A96. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Oppo A74 5G.