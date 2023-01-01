Oppo A96 vs Oppo A78 VS Oppo A96 Oppo A78 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.59-inch Oppo A96 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 16, 2022, against the Oppo A78, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo A96 49% higher pixel density (401 vs 269 PPI)

49% higher pixel density (401 vs 269 PPI) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Reverse charging feature Reasons to consider the Oppo A78 Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP54 classification) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (347K versus 280K)

24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (347K versus 280K) The phone is 10-months newer

The phone is 10-months newer 50% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 582 and 388 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type LTPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.59 inches 6.56 inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 401 ppi 269 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 480 nits 480 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84% 84% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

Design and build Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 163.8 mm (6.45 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 191 g (6.74 oz) 188 g (6.63 oz) Waterproof IPX4 IP54 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Oppo A96 84% Oppo A78 84%

Performance Tests of Oppo A96 and Oppo A78 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 MediaTek Dimensity 700 Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G57 MC2 GPU clock 1114 MHz 950 MHz FLOPS - ~243 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Oppo A96 388 Oppo A78 +50% 582 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Oppo A96 1594 Oppo A78 +13% 1803 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Oppo A96 280763 Oppo A78 +24% 347205 CPU 82317 96464 GPU 49192 84308 Memory 75563 78579 UX 71143 84806 Total score 280763 347205 3DMark Wild Life Performance Oppo A96 446 Oppo A78 n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 2 FPS - Graphics score 446 - PCMark 3.0 score 6861 - Sources: 3DMark [3] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 ROM ColorOS 13 ColorOS 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (50% in 26 min) Yes (52% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:15 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution - 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm 27 mm Sensor type CMOS - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 - 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No -

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2022 January 2023 Release date March 2022 January 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo A78. But if the display, software, and camera are more of a priority – go for the Oppo A96.