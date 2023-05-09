Home > Smartphone comparison > Oppo A98 vs Honor X9a – which one to choose?

Oppo A98 vs Honor X9a

Oppo A98
Honor X9a
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.72-inch Oppo A98 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on May 9, 2023, against the Honor X9a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A98
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Supports higher wattage charging (67W versus 40W)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • 29% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 886 and 686 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Honor X9a
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • Weighs 17 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Evaluation of Oppo A98 and Honor X9a crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Oppo A98
Honor X9a

Display

Type LTPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.72 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 392 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 680 nits 800 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.5% 89.9%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
Oppo A98
n/a
Honor X9a
861 nits

Design and build

Height 165.6 mm (6.52 inches) 161.6 mm (6.36 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 175 g (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Oppo A98
86.5%
Honor X9a +4%
89.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A98 and Honor X9a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 619
GPU clock 840 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~486 GFLOPS ~486 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Oppo A98 +29%
886
Honor X9a
686
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Oppo A98 +2%
2020
Honor X9a
1973
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Oppo A98
398995
Honor X9a +1%
404599
CPU 120237 119823
GPU 98127 101654
Memory 73621 71352
UX 108428 113954
Total score 398995 404599
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Oppo A98 +1%
1215
Honor X9a
1203
Stability - 99%
Graphics test 7 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 1215 1203
Web score 6498 9621
Video editing 3805 5022
Photo editing 15976 20000
Data manipulation 6883 8691
Writing score 12046 13959
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM ColorOS 13.1 Magic UI 6.1

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5100 mAh
Max charge power 67 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 18 min) Yes (57% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:44 hr 1:13 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:51 hr
Watching video - 18:34 hr
Gaming - 06:11 hr
Standby - 137 hr
General battery life
Oppo A98
n/a
Honor X9a
39:53 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution - 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- Focal length: 34 mm
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5
Focal length 22 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2023 January 2023
Release date May 2023 January 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W Yes, 40 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo A98. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Honor X9a.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
