Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.72-inch Oppo A98 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on May 9, 2023, against the Oppo A78, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Reasons to consider the Oppo A78

Reasons to consider the Oppo A98

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone

Review Evaluation of Oppo A98 and Oppo A78 crucial features

Scores with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.

Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.

Adjust priorities