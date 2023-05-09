Home > Smartphone comparison > Oppo A98 vs Oppo A78 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.72-inch Oppo A98 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on May 9, 2023, against the Oppo A78, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A98
  • 46% higher pixel density (392 vs 269 PPI)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Supports higher wattage charging (67W versus 33W)
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (400K versus 346K)
  • 53% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 890 and 581 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo A78
  • Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Review

Evaluation of Oppo A98 and Oppo A78 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Oppo A98
88*
Oppo A78
83*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Oppo A98
65*
Oppo A78
58*
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Oppo A98
vs
Oppo A78

Display

Type LTPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.72 inches 6.56 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 392 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 680 nits 480 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.5% 84%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

Design and build

Height 165.6 mm (6.52 inches) 163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 188 g (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No IP54
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Oppo A98 +3%
86.5%
Oppo A78
84%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A98 and Oppo A78 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 MediaTek Dimensity 700
Max clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 840 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~486 GFLOPS ~243 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Oppo A98 +53%
890
Oppo A78
581
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Oppo A98 +13%
2041
Oppo A78
1800
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Oppo A98 +16%
400752
Oppo A78
346560
CPU 120237 96464
GPU 98127 84308
Memory 73621 78579
UX 108428 84806
Total score 400752 346560
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Oppo A98 +1%
1215
Oppo A78
1201
Web score 6498 6619
Video editing 3805 4354
Photo editing 15976 13400
Data manipulation 6883 6455
Writing score 12046 9738
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 4, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM ColorOS 13.1 ColorOS 13

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 67 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 18 min) Yes (52% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:44 hr 1:15 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8190 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- Focal length: 34 mm
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution - 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 22 mm 27 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2023 January 2023
Release date May 2023 January 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo A98 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

