Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch Oppo Ace 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on April 20, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Ace 2
  • Comes with 905 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3095 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus NVMe
  • Reverse charging feature
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Delivers 57% higher maximum brightness (801 against 509 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Oppo
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • 14% higher pixel density (460 vs 402 PPI)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A15 Bionic
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Ace 2
vs
iPhone 13

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
Ace 2
509 nits
iPhone 13 +57%
801 nits

Design and build

Height 160 mm (6.3 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Silver, Gray, Purple White, Black, Blue, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Ace 2
85.9%
iPhone 13
86%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Ace 2 and Apple iPhone 13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.2 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Apple GPU
GPU clock 587 MHz -
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ace 2
913
iPhone 13
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ace 2
3402
iPhone 13
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Ace 2
633425
iPhone 13
n/a
Software

Operating system Android 10.0 iOS 15
ROM ColorOS 7.1 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3095 mAh
Charge power 65 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (40 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (100% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:30 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 29 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2020 September 2021
Release date July 2020 September 2021
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 1000 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 13. But if the performance and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Ace 2.

