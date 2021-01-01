Home > Smartphone comparison > Ace 2 vs iPhone XR – which one to choose?

Oppo Ace 2 vs Apple iPhone XR

Oppo Ace 2
Apple iPhone XR

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch Oppo Ace 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on April 20, 2020, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Ace 2
  • Comes with 1058 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2942 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 43% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (595K versus 417K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 23% higher pixel density (402 vs 326 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Delivers 40% higher maximum brightness (692 against 494 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Oppo
  • 22% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1095 and 894 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Ace 2
vs
iPhone XR

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.55 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 85.9% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 32.8 ms
Contrast - 1920:1
Max. Brightness
Ace 2
494 nits
iPhone XR +40%
692 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160 mm (6.3 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Silver, Gray, Purple White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen to body ratio
Ace 2 +9%
85.9%
iPhone XR
79%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Ace 2 and Apple iPhone XR in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 587 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ace 2
894
iPhone XR +22%
1095
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ace 2 +49%
3293
iPhone XR
2215
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Ace 2 +43%
595753
iPhone XR
417232

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM ColorOS 7.1 -
OS size - 11.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 2942 mAh
Charge power 65 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (40 W) Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (100% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:30 hr 1:43 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Ace 2
n/a
iPhone XR
13:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Ace 2
n/a
iPhone XR
15:08 hr
Talk (3G)
Ace 2
n/a
iPhone XR
15:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 29 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Ace 2
n/a
iPhone XR
103
Video quality
Ace 2
n/a
iPhone XR
96
Generic camera score
Ace 2
n/a
iPhone XR
101

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Ace 2
n/a
iPhone XR
86.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2020 September 2018
Release date July 2020 October 2018
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 812 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Ace 2. But if the software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone XR.

