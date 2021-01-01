Home > Smartphone comparison > Ace 2 vs Pixel 5a 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Oppo Ace 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on April 20, 2020, against the Google Pixel 5a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Ace 2
  • 89% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (716K versus 379K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 40% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 904 and 645 points
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5a 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Comes with 680 mAh larger battery capacity: 4680 vs 4000 mAh
  • Delivers 72% higher maximum brightness (854 against 496 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Ace 2
vs
Pixel 5a 5G

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.34 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 413 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 85%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Ace 2
496 nits
Pixel 5a 5G +72%
854 nits

Design and build

Height 160 mm (6.3 inches) 156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Silver, Gray, Purple Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Ace 2 +1%
85.9%
Pixel 5a 5G
85%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Ace 2 and Google Pixel 5a 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 620
GPU clock 587 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~700 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ace 2 +40%
904
Pixel 5a 5G
645
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ace 2 +71%
3326
Pixel 5a 5G
1949
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Ace 2 +89%
716641
Pixel 5a 5G
379048
Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM ColorOS 7.1 Stock Android

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4680 mAh
Charge power 65 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (40 W) Yes
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (100% in 30 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:30 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Ace 2
n/a
Pixel 5a 5G
18:27 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Ace 2
n/a
Pixel 5a 5G
21:32 hr
Talk (3G)
Ace 2
n/a
Pixel 5a 5G
32:57 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 29 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/4.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 15
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced April 2020 August 2021
Release date July 2020 October 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Ace 2. But if the software, battery life, and design are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 5a 5G.

